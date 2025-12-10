Today In Your Neighborhood: Bird-safe window mural at Library! & BSU Basketball vs Duquesne

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:
BIRD-SAFE WINDOW MURAL INSTALLATION AT LIBRARY!
- A ribbon cutting ceremony this morning for the installation of a new bird-safe window mural at the Library! at Cole and Ustick.
- The window mural is designed to help prevent bird strikes which are one of the leading causes of bird mortality nationwide.
- The design comes from Boise State graphic design student Amber Jansson and Mayor Lauren McLean will be there for remarks.
- That's from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
FIRE DEPT. PUSH-IN CEREMONY
- The Caldwell Fire Department with a community push-in ceremony to welcome Engine 13 and Squad 13 into service.
- Push-in ceremonies are a long standing fire service tradition where firefighters and community members join together to push the new apparatus into the station bay.
- That's at 4 p.m. at Caldwell Fire Station 3.
BSU BASKETBALL VS DUQUESNE
- And the Boise State Bronco's men's basketball team taking on the Duquesne Dukes at home today.
- Both teams are 6;3, but ESPN has the Broncos with an 86% chance to win.
- Tip-off in the non-conference matchup is set for 7 p.m. at ExtraMile Arena.