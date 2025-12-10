Today In Your Neighborhood: Bird-safe window mural at Library! & BSU Basketball vs Duquesne

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

BIRD-SAFE WINDOW MURAL INSTALLATION AT LIBRARY! A ribbon cutting ceremony this morning for the installation of a new bird-safe window mural at the Library! at Cole and Ustick. The window mural is designed to help prevent bird strikes which are one of the leading causes of bird mortality nationwide. The design comes from Boise State graphic design student Amber Jansson and Mayor Lauren McLean will be there for remarks. That's from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.



FIRE DEPT. PUSH-IN CEREMONY The Caldwell Fire Department with a community push-in ceremony to welcome Engine 13 and Squad 13 into service. Push-in ceremonies are a long standing fire service tradition where firefighters and community members join together to push the new apparatus into the station bay. That's at 4 p.m. at Caldwell Fire Station 3.



BSU BASKETBALL VS DUQUESNE And the Boise State Bronco's men's basketball team taking on the Duquesne Dukes at home today. Both teams are 6;3, but ESPN has the Broncos with an 86% chance to win. Tip-off in the non-conference matchup is set for 7 p.m. at ExtraMile Arena.



