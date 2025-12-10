Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: Bird-safe window mural at Library! & BSU Basketball vs Duquesne

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

  • BIRD-SAFE WINDOW MURAL INSTALLATION AT LIBRARY!

    • A ribbon cutting ceremony this morning for the installation of a new bird-safe window mural at the Library! at Cole and Ustick.
    • The window mural is designed to help prevent bird strikes which are one of the leading causes of bird mortality nationwide.
    • The design comes from Boise State graphic design student Amber Jansson and Mayor Lauren McLean will be there for remarks.
    • That's from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

  • FIRE DEPT. PUSH-IN CEREMONY

    • The Caldwell Fire Department with a community push-in ceremony to welcome Engine 13 and Squad 13 into service.
    • Push-in ceremonies are a long standing fire service tradition where firefighters and community members join together to push the new apparatus into the station bay.
    • That's at 4 p.m. at Caldwell Fire Station 3.

  • BSU BASKETBALL VS DUQUESNE

    • And the Boise State Bronco's men's basketball team taking on the Duquesne Dukes at home today.
    • Both teams are 6;3, but ESPN has the Broncos with an 86% chance to win.
    • Tip-off in the non-conference matchup is set for 7 p.m. at ExtraMile Arena.
