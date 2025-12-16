Today In Your Neighborhood: Annual Chanukah Party & Intro to Avalanches at White Dog Brewing

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • ANNUAL CHANUKAH PARTY

    • The Moody Jews of Boise hosting their 8th Annual Chanukah Party, now two days into the Jewish holiday.
    • The band will play a variety of upbeat Yiddish tunes ranging from Eastern European to Latin and Middle Eastern styles.
    • Tickets are on sale now and the show's set to run from 7 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. at The Riverside Hotel.

  • INTRO TO AVALANCHES

    • Sawtooth Avalanche Center presenting Intro to Avalanches at White Dog Brewing.
    • This free educational presentation is a great introduction or refresher to anyone headed into the Idaho mountains this winter.
    • An intro presentation is required to attend one of their field days and there's also a chance to win a heliskiing seat in their raffle fundraiser.
    • That starts at 6 p.m.

  • ICE SKATING AT THE VILLAGE

    • And something fun for the whole family, ice skating at The Village at Meridian is underway!
    • Weather permitting, they're open 7 days a week
      • 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays
      • 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays
      • 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays
    • Be aware that they are closed on Christmas Day and sessions are limited to 30 minutes.
    • Just be sure to book your time in advance.
