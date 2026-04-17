Today In Your Neighborhood: Americana Blvd. closure & Ribbon cutting at Freedom Park in Star

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

AMERICANA BLVD. CLOSURE A closure Boise drivers will want to know about: Shoreline Dr. is closed east and west of the Americana Blvd. intersection. North and southbound traffic remains open and there will also be lane restrictions on Americana throughout the work. It's all part of a project focused on pavement and pedestrian improvements. Work is expected to wrap up this fall.



TRASH OR TREASURE REGISTRATION Registration for Meridian's annual Trash or Treasure event is now open. The event allows Meridian residents to set out clean, gently used, and no longer wanted household items at their curb. "Treasure Hunters" will then use an interactive map to locate these items and give them a new home. Registration closes on May 13 and the event itself is the weekend of May 16.



VETERANS GARDEN AT FREEDOM PARK In Star, city leaders will be at Freedom Park this evening for the ribbon cutting of the new Veterans Garden. The project is designed to honor the men and women who have served our country with parts of the garded donated by local businesses or created by local craftsmen. The ribbon cutting itself is set for 7 p.m. and you can learn more about the project here.



