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Today In Your Neighborhood: Americana Blvd. closure & Ribbon cutting at Freedom Park in Star

TIYN: Closure at the intersection of Americana Blvd., Trash or Treasure registration is now open in Meridian, and a ribbon cutting for the Veterans Garden at Freedom Park in Star
Today In Your Neighborhood: Americana Blvd. closure & Ribbon cutting at Freedom Park in Star
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TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • AMERICANA BLVD. CLOSURE

    • A closure Boise drivers will want to know about: Shoreline Dr. is closed east and west of the Americana Blvd. intersection.
    • North and southbound traffic remains open and there will also be lane restrictions on Americana throughout the work.
    • It's all part of a project focused on pavement and pedestrian improvements.
    • Work is expected to wrap up this fall.

  • TRASH OR TREASURE REGISTRATION

    • Registration for Meridian's annual Trash or Treasure event is now open.
    • The event allows Meridian residents to set out clean, gently used, and no longer wanted household items at their curb.
    • "Treasure Hunters" will then use an interactive map to locate these items and give them a new home.
    • Registration closes on May 13 and the event itself is the weekend of May 16.

  • VETERANS GARDEN AT FREEDOM PARK

    • In Star, city leaders will be at Freedom Park this evening for the ribbon cutting of the new Veterans Garden.
    • The project is designed to honor the men and women who have served our country with parts of the garded donated by local businesses or created by local craftsmen.
    • The ribbon cutting itself is set for 7 p.m. and you can learn more about the project here.
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