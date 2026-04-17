Today In Your Neighborhood: Americana Blvd. closure & Ribbon cutting at Freedom Park in Star

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
AMERICANA BLVD. CLOSURE
- A closure Boise drivers will want to know about: Shoreline Dr. is closed east and west of the Americana Blvd. intersection.
- North and southbound traffic remains open and there will also be lane restrictions on Americana throughout the work.
- It's all part of a project focused on pavement and pedestrian improvements.
- Work is expected to wrap up this fall.
TRASH OR TREASURE REGISTRATION
- Registration for Meridian's annual Trash or Treasure event is now open.
- The event allows Meridian residents to set out clean, gently used, and no longer wanted household items at their curb.
- "Treasure Hunters" will then use an interactive map to locate these items and give them a new home.
- Registration closes on May 13 and the event itself is the weekend of May 16.
VETERANS GARDEN AT FREEDOM PARK
- In Star, city leaders will be at Freedom Park this evening for the ribbon cutting of the new Veterans Garden.
- The project is designed to honor the men and women who have served our country with parts of the garded donated by local businesses or created by local craftsmen.
- The ribbon cutting itself is set for 7 p.m. and you can learn more about the project here.