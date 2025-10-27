Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: Adam Sandler at Ford Idaho Center & The Sweet Swede Open Mic

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • ADAM SANDLER AT FORD IDAHO CENTER

    • In Nampa, legendary actor and comedian Adam Sandler is coming to the Ford Idaho Center tonight!
    • Part of his "You're My Best Friend Tour", and one of his last stops before the tour's conclusion in Las Vegas on November 1st.
    • Tickets are still on sale, and the show's set to start tonight at 7:30 p.m.

  • THE SWEET SWEDE COMEDY OPEN MIC

    • If you'd rather give stand-up comedy a crack yourself, The Sweet Swede Open Mic tonight at Mad Swede Brewing Company.
    • Boise's longest running stand-up comedy open mic, it's every Monday night from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
    • You can sign up in-person at 7 p.m.

  • KEGS 4 KAUSE: THE AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY

    • And in Downtown Boise, you can raise a glass and funds tonight for The American Cancer Society.
    • It's Kegs 4 Kause at Payette Brewing Company tonight and 50% of draft beer sales will help support the non-profit's work.
    • Funding for the American Cancer Society supports research to end cancer as well as patient support programs to ease the burden of navigating cancer treatment.
    • That's from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
