Today In Your Neighborhood: Adam Sandler at Ford Idaho Center & The Sweet Swede Open Mic

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

ADAM SANDLER AT FORD IDAHO CENTER In Nampa, legendary actor and comedian Adam Sandler is coming to the Ford Idaho Center tonight! Part of his "You're My Best Friend Tour", and one of his last stops before the tour's conclusion in Las Vegas on November 1st. Tickets are still on sale, and the show's set to start tonight at 7:30 p.m.



THE SWEET SWEDE COMEDY OPEN MIC If you'd rather give stand-up comedy a crack yourself, The Sweet Swede Open Mic tonight at Mad Swede Brewing Company. Boise's longest running stand-up comedy open mic, it's every Monday night from 7:30 to 9 p.m. You can sign up in-person at 7 p.m.



KEGS 4 KAUSE: THE AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY And in Downtown Boise, you can raise a glass and funds tonight for The American Cancer Society. It's Kegs 4 Kause at Payette Brewing Company tonight and 50% of draft beer sales will help support the non-profit's work. Funding for the American Cancer Society supports research to end cancer as well as patient support programs to ease the burden of navigating cancer treatment. That's from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.



