Your Friday guide to Meridian Dairy Days: Pancakes, carnival, and Demo Derby

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The beloved Meridian Dairy Days is in full swing this Friday, June 26 with a jam-packed day of events.

The day begins with a hearty 4-H Pancake Breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Storey Park. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids under 12.

Then at 9 a.m. the spotlight's on the Dairy Cattle and Goat Shows at Speedway Infield.

Local vendors open at noon with the Rainier Carnival opening at 3 p.m.

In the late afternoon and evening, you'll be able to enjoy the Friday Night Music Fest at CBH Homes Stage.

Ballet Folklorico Yareth, Tejano Outlaw, and Midnight Jazz Cats all providing live music for the community.

And don't forget, the Demo Derby at Meridian Speedway starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $9 for kids and $18 for seniors and military members.

For details on the full weekend of events, head to Idaho News 6's Meridian Dairy Days Event Guide.