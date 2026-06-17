EVENT GUIDE: What to know before heading to the 97th Meridian Dairy Days

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The beloved Meridian Dairy Days is back for its 97th year, running from June 25–27, with three days of carnival rides, parades, livestock shows, live music, and hot air balloons at Storey Park and the Meridian Speedway.

This year's theme is “Red, White & Moo!" and the celebration honors the city’s dairy heritage and supports local 4‑H and FFA youth programs — continuing a tradition that began in 1929 when the very first Dairy Show was held to mark the opening of the Meridian Creamery.

Schedule

Opening Night – Thursday, June 25

Dairy Days kicks off at 5 p.m. when the Rainier Amusements Carnival lights up Storey Park, joined by local food vendors and the always‑popular Ice Cream Social.

On the CBH Homes Stage, Nicole Blaze with Dan Costello performs from 5 to 6:30 p.m., followed by Soul Patch and their powerhouse blend of funk, soul, and rock from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Carnival ride wristbands are $35 in advance through June 24, or $45 at the gate. Each includes unlimited rides and two games for one day.

Friday, June 26

The day begins with a hearty 4‑H Pancake Breakfast from 7 to 10:30 a.m. at Storey Park — tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids under 12.

At 9 a.m., the spotlight is on the dairy cattle and goat shows. Food vendors open at noon, and the carnival runs from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday’s CBH Homes Stage performances include Ballet Folklorico Yareth from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Tejano Outlaw from 5 to 7:30 p.m., and Midnight Jazz Cats from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Over at the Meridian Speedway, the Demolition Derby roars to life at 7 p.m. (gates open at 6). Tickets are $20 for adults, $9 for kids ages 7–11, and $18 for seniors and military members.

Saturday, June 27

The final day starts at sunrise with the Dairy Days Balloon Launch (weather permitting), painting the morning sky in brilliant colors.

At 10 a.m., Ballet Folklorico Mexico Lindo Idaho brings traditional dance to the stage, leading into the Real Dairy Parade at 11 a.m. — don’t forget to look for our Idaho News 6 team along the route.

Carnival rides run from noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday. Parade winners will be announced at 1:30 p.m. on stage, followed performances from Half Fast Hillbillies from 3 to 4:30 p.m., Hot Club Les Bois from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and Billy Blues Band from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

The Dairy Days Races at the Meridian Speedway begin at 5:30 p.m.

Capping off the festival is the Dairy Glow Balloon Fest at 9:45 p.m., when hot air balloons are lit against the night sky — they’ll stay tethered so you can get up‑close views.

Tips for Enjoying Dairy Days

Arrive early for major events like the parade and balloon glow — parking is limited near Storey Park.

Late June weather can range from cool mornings to hot afternoons — dress in layers, wear sunscreen, and drink water.

Balloon events are weather‑dependent and may be delayed or canceled for wind or rain.

The Demolition Derby is loud — ear protection is smart for kids.

For the full schedule, parade route maps, and updates, visit the official Meridian Dairy Days website at www.dairydays.org.

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