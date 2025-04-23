Today In Your Neighborhood: West Valley Med Center upgrades & 3rd St. Market in Nampa kicks off

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:
WEST VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER RENOVATION
- In Caldwell, the West Valley Medical Center is unveiling a multi-million dollar interior refresh that has been years in the making.
- The renovated interior is designed to better support the healing atmosphere of West Valley and enhance the patient and visitor experience.
The community is welcome to come check it out at a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. today with refreshments and tours provided.
3rd STREET MARKET KICKS OFF
- 3rd St. Market in Nampa kicks off for the season from 4:30 to 8:30 this evening.
- The market's free to the community with food trucks and vendors available, but if you just want a relaxing atmosphere it's great for that too.
They'll be available to the public every 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month at Nampa Civic Center's Calliope Garden.
THE ROCK ORCHESTRA BY CANDLELIGHT
- And if you're looking for something to do tonight, Rock Orchestra by Candlelight at the Morrison Center tonight.
- The group mixes big orchestra and classical music with their signature dark heavy metal style giving your favorite songs a whole new sound.
- Tickets are on sale now and that's tonight at 8 p.m.