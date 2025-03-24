Today In Your Neighborhood: Wear your 'Everyone is Welcome' shirt and Gov. DeSantis visits Boise

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:
- WEAR YOUR SHIRT DAY
- Students, parents, and staff across the West Ada School District will be wearing their 'Everyone is Welcome' shirts as a show of support for middle school teacher Sarah Inama.
- As we've reported, the district asked Sarah to remove a classroom poster that read "Everyone is Welcome Here", a request that has since sparked global outrage.
- GOV. DESANTIS VISITING IDAHO CAPITOL
- And Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will pay a visit to the Statehouse today as he promotes the Balanced Budget Amendment Campaign.
- It's essentially a letter to Congress that 26 Republican governors, including Gov. Little, have signed.
- In the letter, they request Congress to work with President Trump and DOGE to solidify the efficiencies they find into law.
- DeSantis' visit to the Capitol is not open to the public.
- AIKENS ST. CLOSURE IN EAGLE
- And starting today, Aikens St. will be closed from Eagle Rd. to 2nd St.
- This closure is part of ACHD's improvements for the Downtown Eagle Mobility Improvement Project.
- Motorists should anticipate the road to reopen by the end of May.