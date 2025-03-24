Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Today In Your Neighborhood: Wear your 'Everyone is Welcome' shirt and Gov. DeSantis visits Boise

If you got an 'Everyone is Welcome Here' shirt, today is the day to wear it, Gov. Ron DeSantis visiting the Idaho Capitol today and starting today a stretch of Aikens St. in Eagle will be closed until May. Just a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood.
Posted

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

  • WEAR YOUR SHIRT DAY
    • Students, parents, and staff across the West Ada School District will be wearing their 'Everyone is Welcome' shirts as a show of support for middle school teacher Sarah Inama.
    • As we've reported, the district asked Sarah to remove a classroom poster that read "Everyone is Welcome Here", a request that has since sparked global outrage.
  • GOV. DESANTIS VISITING IDAHO CAPITOL
    • And Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will pay a visit to the Statehouse today as he promotes the Balanced Budget Amendment Campaign.
    • It's essentially a letter to Congress that 26 Republican governors, including Gov. Little, have signed.
    • In the letter, they request Congress to work with President Trump and DOGE to solidify the efficiencies they find into law.
    • DeSantis' visit to the Capitol is not open to the public.
  • AIKENS ST. CLOSURE IN EAGLE
    • And starting today, Aikens St. will be closed from Eagle Rd. to 2nd St.
    • This closure is part of ACHD's improvements for the Downtown Eagle Mobility Improvement Project.
    • Motorists should anticipate the road to reopen by the end of May.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights