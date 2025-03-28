Today In Your Neighborhood: Treefort Day 3 and a Writing Rally at West Ada

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:
- TREEFORT DAY 3
- It's Day 3 of Treefort Music Fest with events really starting to ramp up today heading into the weekend.
- Music kicks off today at 11 a.m. with a DJ set from JustinCase at the Hackfort Music Stage.
- There's truly something for everyone at Treefort, click here for our comprehensive guide to help you navigate the weekend.
- TREEFORT DISCOUNT AT ZOO BOISE
- And if you did get a Treefort wristband, you might want to plan a trip to Zoo Boise.
- Through Sunday, the zoo is offering half-off admission for anyone with a valid wristband.
- They warn that parking in Julia Davis will be very limited, so parking garages and lots downtown are likely your best bet.
- WEST ADA WRITING RALLY
- And support continues for middle school teacher Sarah Inama.
- A writing rally where students can write letters to West Ada School District in support of their teachers and let the district know how they feel.
- That'll be held from 3-7 p.m. today at the West Ada District Office.