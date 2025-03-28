Today In Your Neighborhood: Treefort Day 3 and a Writing Rally at West Ada

Watch Now
It's day 3 of Treefort Music Fest, if you got a Treefort wristband it's half off at Zoo Boise, and a writing rally at the West Ada District Office for students to write letters in support of their teachers and let the district know how they feel. Just a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood.
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

  • TREEFORT DAY 3
    • It's Day 3 of Treefort Music Fest with events really starting to ramp up today heading into the weekend.
    • Music kicks off today at 11 a.m. with a DJ set from JustinCase at the Hackfort Music Stage.
    • There's truly something for everyone at Treefort, click here for our comprehensive guide to help you navigate the weekend.
  • TREEFORT DISCOUNT AT ZOO BOISE
    • And if you did get a Treefort wristband, you might want to plan a trip to Zoo Boise.
    • Through Sunday, the zoo is offering half-off admission for anyone with a valid wristband.
    • They warn that parking in Julia Davis will be very limited, so parking garages and lots downtown are likely your best bet.
  • WEST ADA WRITING RALLY
    • And support continues for middle school teacher Sarah Inama.
    • A writing rally where students can write letters to West Ada School District in support of their teachers and let the district know how they feel.
    • That'll be held from 3-7 p.m. today at the West Ada District Office.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
