Today In Your Neighborhood: Treefort Day 3 and a Writing Rally at West Ada

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

TREEFORT DAY 3

It's Day 3 of Treefort Music Fest with events really starting to ramp up today heading into the weekend. Music kicks off today at 11 a.m. with a DJ set from JustinCase at the Hackfort Music Stage. There's truly something for everyone at Treefort, click here for our comprehensive guide to help you navigate the weekend.



TREEFORT DISCOUNT AT ZOO BOISE

And if you did get a Treefort wristband, you might want to plan a trip to Zoo Boise. Through Sunday, the zoo is offering half-off admission for anyone with a valid wristband. They warn that parking in Julia Davis will be very limited, so parking garages and lots downtown are likely your best bet.



WEST ADA WRITING RALLY

And support continues for middle school teacher Sarah Inama. A writing rally where students can write letters to West Ada School District in support of their teachers and let the district know how they feel. That'll be held from 3-7 p.m. today at the West Ada District Office.



