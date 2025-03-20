Today In Your Neighborhood: Town hall on Canyon Co. Jail overcrowding and a free tour of Camel's Back

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few things happening today in your neighborhood:
TOWN HALL ON CANYON CO. JAIL OVERCROWDING
- In Caldwell, a public town hall meeting where Canyon County Staff will try to address the issue of overcrowding at the Canyon Co. Women's Jail.
- It'll be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Center at Canyon County Fair.
- It's a story our Caldwell Neighborhood Reporter Leslie Solis has been following closely for you, to learn more click here.
AVALANCHE ALLEY CLOSED AGAIN
- A familiar story for you, the stretch of Hwy 21 between Grandjean and Banner Summit, known as Avalanche Alley, will close at 12 p.m. today.
- ITD says the highway will reopen once the snowpack has stabilized and the risk of avalanches is reduced.
FREE TOUR OF CAMEL'S BACK RESERVE
- And if you're looking for something to do today, the Foothills Learning Center and the Idaho Conservation League is hosting a free tour of Camel's Back Reserve today.
- That'll be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and you can register to save your spot here.