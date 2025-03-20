Today In Your Neighborhood: Town hall on Canyon Co. Jail overcrowding and a free tour of Camel's Back

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few things happening today in your neighborhood: TOWN HALL ON CANYON CO. JAIL OVERCROWDING In Caldwell, a public town hall meeting where Canyon County Staff will try to address the issue of overcrowding at the Canyon Co. Women's Jail. It'll be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Center at Canyon County Fair. It's a story our Caldwell Neighborhood Reporter Leslie Solis has been following closely for you, to learn more click here.

AVALANCHE ALLEY CLOSED AGAIN A familiar story for you, the stretch of Hwy 21 between Grandjean and Banner Summit, known as Avalanche Alley, will close at 12 p.m. today. ITD says the highway will reopen once the snowpack has stabilized and the risk of avalanches is reduced.

FREE TOUR OF CAMEL'S BACK RESERVE And if you're looking for something to do today, the Foothills Learning Center and the Idaho Conservation League is hosting a free tour of Camel's Back Reserve today. That'll be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and you can register to save your spot here.



