Canyon County commissioners discuss plans for new women's jail facility

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Canyon County Board of Commissioners has begun discussions on developing a new, permanent jail facility for female inmates in the county.

Historically, female inmates in Canyon County were housed in the Dale Haile Detention Center. However, due to overcrowding, the county contracted with All Detainment Solutions in 2019 to lease temporary jail units specifically for female inmates. This temporary facility, known as Pod 6, is located at the southwest corner of 12th Ave and Chicago St in Caldwell.

Shortly after opening Pod 6, the facility exhibited several liability concerns related to maintenance problems such as mold, water, HVAC, and sewage issues. The design layout also posed significant safety concerns, including contraband issues.

Courtesy: Board of County Commissioners

Given these pressing concerns and the rising costs for county taxpayers, the Board of Commissioners, supported by the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, decided to terminate the contract with ADS in early February.

The board is now exploring long-term solutions to accommodate future growth in the expanding Treasure Valley.

To this end, the Board of Commissioners has started the process of developing a phased approach to constructing a new women's facility on the Pond Lane property in Caldwell. This 26-acre property was purchased in 2007 as a site for a new jail that would have ample room for future expansion and additional services.

The county plans to collaborate with builders to execute the phased plan, with the first phase designed to accommodate up to 192 female beds.

Residents interested in learning more about the project can attend a public open house from 5:30 PM to 7 p.m. on March 20 at the Canyon County Public Administration Room. Additionally, the board is scheduled to meet with the CCSO at the Canyon County Court House at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 24 to discuss Pod 6.