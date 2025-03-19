Today In Your Neighborhood: State St. & Pierce Park Project in Boise and a new drivers license office in Star

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:
- STATE ST. & PIERCE PARK PROJECT
- The State St. and Pierce Park Project moving into the next phase of construction.
- Tonight, eastbound traffic will be shifted to the south and tomorrow night, westbound traffic will be shifted to the south.
- The work will be done overnight from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- That work includes re-striping the roadway and adjusting the signal at State St. and Pierce Park.
- NEW DRIVERS LICENSE OFFICE IN STAR
- If you're looking to get a Real ID or 'Star Card' you'll soon be able to do so in Star.
- A new drivers license office will open at Star City Hall this morning with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m.
- The Ada County Sheriff's Office says the goal is to improve access to services for all Canyon County residents.
- The Star Drivers License Office will be open by appointment only and you can reserve your spot here.
- FLOOD AWARENESS AND PREPAREDNESS EVENT
- In observance of flood awareness week, the Idaho Office of Emergency Management is partnering with the Boys and Girls Club to host a Flood Awareness and Preparedness Event.
- Flooding has posed a consistent risk to our greater area; you'll remember the severe flooding in eastern Oregon last month.
- Topics will include a floodplain simulator, building a 72-hour preparedness kit, and more.
- That'll be from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at The Boys and Girls Club in Kuna.