Today In Your Neighborhood: State St. & Pierce Park Project in Boise and a new drivers license office in Star

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

STATE ST. & PIERCE PARK PROJECT

The State St. and Pierce Park Project moving into the next phase of construction. Tonight, eastbound traffic will be shifted to the south and tomorrow night, westbound traffic will be shifted to the south. The work will be done overnight from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. That work includes re-striping the roadway and adjusting the signal at State St. and Pierce Park.

NEW DRIVERS LICENSE OFFICE IN STAR

If you're looking to get a Real ID or 'Star Card' you'll soon be able to do so in Star. A new drivers license office will open at Star City Hall this morning with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. The Ada County Sheriff's Office says the goal is to improve access to services for all Canyon County residents. The Star Drivers License Office will be open by appointment only and you can reserve your spot here.



FLOOD AWARENESS AND PREPAREDNESS EVENT

In observance of flood awareness week, the Idaho Office of Emergency Management is partnering with the Boys and Girls Club to host a Flood Awareness and Preparedness Event. Flooding has posed a consistent risk to our greater area; you'll remember the severe flooding in eastern Oregon last month. Topics will include a floodplain simulator, building a 72-hour preparedness kit, and more. That'll be from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at The Boys and Girls Club in Kuna.

