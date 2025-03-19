Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: State St. & Pierce Park Project in Boise and a new drivers license office in Star

The State St. and Pierce Park Project in Boise is entering a new phase of construction, a new drivers license office in Star, and a flood awareness and preparedness event in Kuna. Just a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood.
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

  • STATE ST. & PIERCE PARK PROJECT
    • The State St. and Pierce Park Project moving into the next phase of construction.
    • Tonight, eastbound traffic will be shifted to the south and tomorrow night, westbound traffic will be shifted to the south.
    • The work will be done overnight from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
    • That work includes re-striping the roadway and adjusting the signal at State St. and Pierce Park.
  • NEW DRIVERS LICENSE OFFICE IN STAR
    • If you're looking to get a Real ID or 'Star Card' you'll soon be able to do so in Star.
    • A new drivers license office will open at Star City Hall this morning with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m.
    • The Ada County Sheriff's Office says the goal is to improve access to services for all Canyon County residents.
    • The Star Drivers License Office will be open by appointment only and you can reserve your spot here.
  • FLOOD AWARENESS AND PREPAREDNESS EVENT
    • In observance of flood awareness week, the Idaho Office of Emergency Management is partnering with the Boys and Girls Club to host a Flood Awareness and Preparedness Event.
    • Flooding has posed a consistent risk to our greater area; you'll remember the severe flooding in eastern Oregon last month.
    • Topics will include a floodplain simulator, building a 72-hour preparedness kit, and more.
    • That'll be from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at The Boys and Girls Club in Kuna.
