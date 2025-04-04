Today In Your Neighborhood: Stand in Solidarity with West Ada teachers and Mo Amer at the Egyptian

BOISE, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on in your neighborhood:
EVERYONE STAND WITH TEACHERS
- On Sunday, another show of support for Sarah Inama and the teachers in the West Ada School District.
- Following the 'Everyone is Welcome' poster controversy, the community is invited to line the steps of the Capitol in solidarity and support of public educators.
- Participants are encouraged to wear their Everyone is Welcome tees or any clothing that reflects unity and inclusion.
- That's from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
LANE CLOSURE ON BROADWAY
- Starting today in Boise, lane restrictions will be in place on Broadway Ave. between Warm Springs Ave. and Front St. while crews work on a sewer repair project.
- One lane will be open in each direction with traffic shifting to the west of Broadway.
- All lanes are expected to be back open by Tuesday.
MO AMER AT THE EGYPTIAN
- And if you're looking for something to do tonight, comedian Mo Amer is in town tonight at The Egyptian Theatre.
- You might recognize him from his hit show 'Mo' on Netflix which got a rare 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.
- His 'El Oso Palestino Tour' centers around his life journey as a Palestinian-American with his signature humor and perspective.
That's tonight at 8 p.m. and tickets are on sale now.