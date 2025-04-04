Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: Stand in Solidarity with West Ada teachers and Mo Amer at the Egyptian

On Sunday, the West Ada community is invited to 'Stand in Solidarity' on the steps of the Capitol, Broadway Ave. sewer work forces a lane closure, and comedian Mo Amer performing at the Egyptian. Just a few of the things going on in your neighborhood.
BOISE, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on in your neighborhood:

  • EVERYONE STAND WITH TEACHERS

    • On Sunday, another show of support for Sarah Inama and the teachers in the West Ada School District.
    • Following the 'Everyone is Welcome' poster controversy, the community is invited to line the steps of the Capitol in solidarity and support of public educators.
    • Participants are encouraged to wear their Everyone is Welcome tees or any clothing that reflects unity and inclusion.
    • That's from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

  • LANE CLOSURE ON BROADWAY

    • Starting today in Boise, lane restrictions will be in place on Broadway Ave. between Warm Springs Ave. and Front St. while crews work on a sewer repair project.
    • One lane will be open in each direction with traffic shifting to the west of Broadway.
    • All lanes are expected to be back open by Tuesday.

  • MO AMER AT THE EGYPTIAN

    • And if you're looking for something to do tonight, comedian Mo Amer is in town tonight at The Egyptian Theatre.
    • You might recognize him from his hit show 'Mo' on Netflix which got a rare 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.
    • His 'El Oso Palestino Tour' centers around his life journey as a Palestinian-American with his signature humor and perspective.
      That's tonight at 8 p.m. and tickets are on sale now.
