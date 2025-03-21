West Ada School official defends district's stance on "Everyone is Welcome" poster

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A leader at the West Ada School District speaking publicly on the controversy over the class poster reading "everyone is welcome here" which has made international headlines.

We've told you about Sarah Inama and the poster she put up to make students feel welcome and how the West Ada School District said that poster violates district policy.

West Ada Chief Academic Officer Marcus Meyers tried to explain the school's stance in a podcast posted to YouTube last week.

When asked if there was a poster that just said "everyone is welcome here" with just the text, Meyers said, "I don't think the team would have. Now that would've been a team decision, but I don't think they would have. And I say that because those exist in our schools."

He also said, "Because at the end of the day, the definition of a neutral classroom is that everything has a curricular tie. Because without that, you end up picking and choosing your issues within the classroom. And that's not what we do. When we enforce that policy, we have to enforce it across the board, and the measure that we use for that is does it have a curricular tie or does it not."

Since the controversy, thousands of people have come together over the issue from all over the world and hundreds have purchased shirts that students will be wearing to class on Monday.

You can watch the full podcast interview with Marcus Meyers here.