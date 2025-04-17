Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Today In Your Neighborhood: Possible new In-N-Out in Meridian and Robert Lester Folsom in Boise

A hearing tonight about the possible addition of a new In-N-Out in Meridian, the 4th annual Idaho Outdoor Recreation Show kicks off today, and Rober Lester Folsom performing in Boise tonight. Just a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood.
Posted

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

  • POSSIBLE NEW MERIDIAN IN-N-OUT

    • Since In-N-Out's first Meridian opening at The Village At Meridian, the line has been steady but that line could get shorter with the addition of another In-N-Out near the corner of Ten Mile and Chinden.
    • There's a Planning and Zoning hearing tonight where city staff will likely recommend the denial of the application because of traffic concerns.

  • IDAHO OUTDOOR RECREATION SHOW

    • Today the 4th annual Idaho Outdoor Recreation Show kicks off at Expo Idaho.
    • Come check out the latest RV's, travel trailers, motor homes, and more!
    • That's going on through Saturday running from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.
    • Admission and parking are both free.

  • ROBERT LESTER FOLSOM IN BOISE

    • And if you're looking for something to do tonight, legendary rocker Robert Lester Folsom is performing tonight at Shrine Social Club.
    • Joined by guest performer Sun Child.
    • Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show set to start at 8 p.m.
    • Tickets are on sale now.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights