Today In Your Neighborhood: Possible new In-N-Out in Meridian and Robert Lester Folsom in Boise

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:
POSSIBLE NEW MERIDIAN IN-N-OUT
- Since In-N-Out's first Meridian opening at The Village At Meridian, the line has been steady but that line could get shorter with the addition of another In-N-Out near the corner of Ten Mile and Chinden.
- There's a Planning and Zoning hearing tonight where city staff will likely recommend the denial of the application because of traffic concerns.
IDAHO OUTDOOR RECREATION SHOW
- Today the 4th annual Idaho Outdoor Recreation Show kicks off at Expo Idaho.
- Come check out the latest RV's, travel trailers, motor homes, and more!
- That's going on through Saturday running from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.
- Admission and parking are both free.
ROBERT LESTER FOLSOM IN BOISE
- And if you're looking for something to do tonight, legendary rocker Robert Lester Folsom is performing tonight at Shrine Social Club.
- Joined by guest performer Sun Child.
- Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show set to start at 8 p.m.
- Tickets are on sale now.