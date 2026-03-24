Today In Your Neighborhood: Overnight westbound I-84 closure & Albertsons Boise Open tickets go on sale

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
GOV. LITTLE TO SIGN HB 642
- Governor Brad Little is set to sign a bill supporting our first responders this morning.
- The governor will sign HB 642 which establishes benefits for public safety officers who suffer catastrophic injury or death in the line of duty.
- That'll be at the Idaho Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park at 10 a.m.
OVERNIGHT I-84 CLOSURE
- I-84 will close overnight between Nampa and Meridian as crews continue work on the final flyover ramp for the future I-84 and Hwy 16 interchange.
- Westbound lanes will be closed between Ten Mile and Garrity from 10 p.m. tonight to 5 a.m. tomorrow morning.
- Traffic will be detoured to Franklin Rd.
BOISE OPEN CONCERT TICKETS GO LIVE
- The Albertsons Boise Open announced its concert lineup this morning with some big names set to hit the stage this summer.
- Kicking off things on Thursday August 13th, it's hip-hop star 'Nelly', followed by alt-rock favorites 'Counting Crows' on Friday the 14th. Then, country fans can close out the weekend with 'Hardy' taking the stage Saturday.
- Tickets go on sale today at 9 a.m.