Today In Your Neighborhood: Overnight westbound I-84 closure & Albertsons Boise Open tickets go on sale

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

GOV. LITTLE TO SIGN HB 642 Governor Brad Little is set to sign a bill supporting our first responders this morning. The governor will sign HB 642 which establishes benefits for public safety officers who suffer catastrophic injury or death in the line of duty. That'll be at the Idaho Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park at 10 a.m.



OVERNIGHT I-84 CLOSURE I-84 will close overnight between Nampa and Meridian as crews continue work on the final flyover ramp for the future I-84 and Hwy 16 interchange. Westbound lanes will be closed between Ten Mile and Garrity from 10 p.m. tonight to 5 a.m. tomorrow morning. Traffic will be detoured to Franklin Rd.



BOISE OPEN CONCERT TICKETS GO LIVE The Albertsons Boise Open announced its concert lineup this morning with some big names set to hit the stage this summer. Kicking off things on Thursday August 13th, it's hip-hop star 'Nelly', followed by alt-rock favorites 'Counting Crows' on Friday the 14th. Then, country fans can close out the weekend with 'Hardy' taking the stage Saturday. Tickets go on sale today at 9 a.m.



