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Today In Your Neighborhood: Overnight westbound I-84 closure & Albertsons Boise Open tickets go on sale

TIYN: Gov. Brad Little will sign a bill establishing benefits for injured or fallen public safety officers, I-84 westbound closing overnight between Ten Mile and Garrity, and Albertsons Boise Open ticket sales go live this morning at 9 a.m.
Today In Your Neighborhood: Overnight westbound I-84 closure & Albertsons Boise Open tickets go on sale
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TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • GOV. LITTLE TO SIGN HB 642

    • Governor Brad Little is set to sign a bill supporting our first responders this morning.
    • The governor will sign HB 642 which establishes benefits for public safety officers who suffer catastrophic injury or death in the line of duty.
    • That'll be at the Idaho Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park at 10 a.m.

  • OVERNIGHT I-84 CLOSURE

    • I-84 will close overnight between Nampa and Meridian as crews continue work on the final flyover ramp for the future I-84 and Hwy 16 interchange.
    • Westbound lanes will be closed between Ten Mile and Garrity from 10 p.m. tonight to 5 a.m. tomorrow morning.
    • Traffic will be detoured to Franklin Rd.

  • BOISE OPEN CONCERT TICKETS GO LIVE

The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights