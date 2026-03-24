Nelly, Counting Crows, Hardy to headline Albertsons Boise Open this summer

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — The Albertsons Boise Open returns to the Hillcrest Country Club for the 37th year this August, featuring four days of PGA Tour golf with three concerts following the first three tournament rounds.

This year, event goers can expect performances from Nelly, Counting Crows, and Hardy.

WATCH: Tournament Executive Director Jeff Sanders announces the 2026 lineup and discusses support for local charities

2026 Albertsons Boise Open concert lineup announced

The tournament and concerts kick off on Thursday, August 13, with Nelly. The multi-platinum, Grammy-winning artist is known as the first hip hop artist to blend the hip hop and country genres, with the song "Over and Over," featuring Tim McGraw. Nelly is also known for his hit singles, "Hot in Herre" and "Air Force Ones."

On August 14, Counting Crows will take the stage. The Academy Award-nominated group has entertained rock & roll fans for three decades, since their multi-platinum breakout album, "August and Everything After" debuted in 1993. The band has now released seven studio albums, selling more than 20-million records worldwide.

On Saturday night, HARDY brings home the 2026 concert series. The artist is behind 16 chart-topping singles, including "One Beer" featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson. HARDY boasts five ACM awards and three CMA Triple Play Awards, among other achievements.

"We are excited to announce another entertaining lineup for this year’s Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron,” said Jeff Sanders, CEO of Jeff Sanders Entertainment, the company that promotes and operates the event.

The concerts are held next to the 18th fairway and start immediately after golf concludes at the Hill Crest Country Club.

Tickets go on sale at 9:00 a.m. today, priced at $35 for a daily ticket and $10 for the final round on Sunday. A ticket includes admission to both the golf tournament and concert, with 100% of ticket sales supporting a local charity of the buyer's choice.

“Thanks to our amazing title sponsor, Albertsons, presenting sponsor, Chevron, over 125 major sponsors, and 850 loyal Boise volunteers, we look forward to breaking the $45 MILLION mark for charities since our first Albertsons Boise Open in 1990.”

The golf tournament will feature 156 Korn Ferry Tour players, competing for a position in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals and PGA TOUR cards. The local tournament has hosted several top golfers over the years, including PGA TOUR stars Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, and more.

You can buy tickets online, on the Albertsons Boise Open website, starting at 9:00 a.m.