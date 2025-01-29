Today In Your Neighborhood: New In-N-Out and Elizabeth Smart coming to Nampa

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:
- IN-N-OUT OPENING IN NAMPA
- In-N-Out hosting it's grand opening in Nampa today with doors opening at 10:30 a.m.
- The restaurant is located at 16225 N. Marketplace Boulevard equipped with its famous drive-thru and seating for 74 inside.
- It's the third In-N-Out location to come to the Treasure Valley in the past year and you can find out more info on this story here.
- FREE ELIZABETH SMART EVENT AT FORD IDAHO CENTER
- A free night of empowerment tonight at the Ford Idaho Center.
- Elizabeth Smart, one of the nation's leading child abduction survivors, advocates, and authors will share her story of reslience and strength.
- Doors open at 5 p.m. with the main event starting at 6:30 and while this event is free, reserved seating can be bought online.
- HELP HEAL HARRISON HOLLOW
- And Boise Parks and Recreation is working to promote native plant growth along the new Harrison Hollow Loop.
- To make that happen, crews will temporarily fence off important areas so they can be seeded.
- Today, crews will install that fencing along the route, so plan ahead and choose another route if you were hoping to hike or ride in Hillside to Hollow Reserve today.