Today In Your Neighborhood: New In-N-Out and Elizabeth Smart coming to Nampa

IN-N-OUT OPENING IN NAMPA

In-N-Out hosting it's grand opening in Nampa today with doors opening at 10:30 a.m. The restaurant is located at 16225 N. Marketplace Boulevard equipped with its famous drive-thru and seating for 74 inside. It's the third In-N-Out location to come to the Treasure Valley in the past year and you can find out more info on this story here.



FREE ELIZABETH SMART EVENT AT FORD IDAHO CENTER

A free night of empowerment tonight at the Ford Idaho Center. Elizabeth Smart, one of the nation's leading child abduction survivors, advocates, and authors will share her story of reslience and strength. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the main event starting at 6:30 and while this event is free, reserved seating can be bought online.



HELP HEAL HARRISON HOLLOW

And Boise Parks and Recreation is working to promote native plant growth along the new Harrison Hollow Loop. To make that happen, crews will temporarily fence off important areas so they can be seeded. Today, crews will install that fencing along the route, so plan ahead and choose another route if you were hoping to hike or ride in Hillside to Hollow Reserve today.

