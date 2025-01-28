In-N-Out Burger opening new location in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — In-N-Out Burger is bringing its iconic fast food chain to Nampa with a new location opening on Wednesday, Jan. 29 — this will be the third location to open in Idaho in the past year.

Located at 16225 N. Marketplace Boulevard, the restaurant will offer a drive-thru lane, indoor seating for 74 guests, and a covered patio with 38 outdoor seats.

Desiree Mestas, a 19-year veteran of In-N-Out, will manage the new Nampa outlet. The restaurant is set to employ around 85 associates, starting at a wage of $17.50 per hour.

All In-N-Out locations, including the new Nampa location, are open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m., with extended hours until 1:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.