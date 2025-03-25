Today In Your Neighborhood: Lawmakers shaving their heads and The Price is Right Live in Boise

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:
- LAWMAKERS SHAVING THEIR HEADS
- Idaho lawmakers are prepared to shave their heads in solidarity with Rep. Brooke Green and her battle with cancer.
- A barber will be in the Capitol Rotunda at 3 p.m.
- Lawmakers passed out a sign-up sheet last week, for anyone willing to participate.
- TEN MILE PROJECT UPDATE
- The Ustick, Black Cat to Ten Mile Project is underway.
- Ustick is in the process of being widened from two lanes to five lanes with multi-use pathways on both sides of the road.
- Right now, Black Cat from Ustick to Aspenstone is closed while crews work on the north side of the project.
- THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE
- And if you're looking for something to do tonight, The Price Is Right Live will be at the Morrison Center.
- You can win cash and prizes during the interactive stage production of America's beloved game show.
That's at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are on sale now.