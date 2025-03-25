Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Today In Your Neighborhood: Lawmakers shaving their heads and The Price is Right Live in Boise

Lawmakers will be shaving their heads today in solidarity with Representative Brooke Green's cancer diagnosis, an update on the Ten Mile Project, and the Price is Right Live will be at the Morrison Center tonight. Just a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood.
Posted

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

  • LAWMAKERS SHAVING THEIR HEADS
    • Idaho lawmakers are prepared to shave their heads in solidarity with Rep. Brooke Green and her battle with cancer.
    • A barber will be in the Capitol Rotunda at 3 p.m.
    • Lawmakers passed out a sign-up sheet last week, for anyone willing to participate.
  • TEN MILE PROJECT UPDATE
    • The Ustick, Black Cat to Ten Mile Project is underway.
    • Ustick is in the process of being widened from two lanes to five lanes with multi-use pathways on both sides of the road.
    • Right now, Black Cat from Ustick to Aspenstone is closed while crews work on the north side of the project.
  • THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE
    • And if you're looking for something to do tonight, The Price Is Right Live will be at the Morrison Center.
    • You can win cash and prizes during the interactive stage production of America's beloved game show.

    • That's at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are on sale now.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights