Today In Your Neighborhood: Gov. Little talks 2025 Idaho Legislature & Lottery laptops for a local school

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
GOV. LITTLE ON 2025 IDAHO LEGISLATURE
- Later today, Gov. Little will address members of the media and highlight 2025 legislative accomplishments in Idaho.
- According to a press release, the governor will focus on tax relief efforts and education investments.
As you’ll recall, one of those is the School Choice Act which provides a $5,000 tax credit to parents sending their kids to an alternative school.
BOGUS BASIN RD. CLOSURE
- If you’re looking at traveling to Bogus Basin, you’ll want to be aware of a closure starting up today.
- On weekdays until June 20, Bogus Basin Rd. will have periodic closures to all traffic from mile marker 9.8 to the paved parking lot.
- Closures will be daily from 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.
- The closures are part of the Deer Point Forest Stewardship Project which aims to improve forest health and reduce wildfire risk.
LOTTERY LAPTOPS FOR CARDINAL ACADEMY
- The Cardinal Academy in West Boise getting nearly $10,000 in awards from the Idaho Lottery.
- The lottery providing much needed technology upgrades along with 30 laptops.
- The Cardinal Academy is a public charter high school for pregnant and parenting teens.
- According to the academy, this gift makes all the difference in their mission to help young parents graduate.