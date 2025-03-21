Today In Your Neighborhood: 'Everyone is Welcome' t-shirt pickup & Cherry Lane Book Sale

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

'EVERYONE IS WELCOME' T-SHIRT PICKUP

It's pickup day for those t-shirts supporting Lewis and Clark Middle School teacher Sarah Inama with the message of her violating poster "Everyone is Welcome Here" across the front. Students will be wearing their shirts on Monday. For parents, staff, and students there is a free shirt giveaway today at Settler's Park. If you bought a shirt, pickup varies depending on how you ordered and you can find full details here.

HWY 95 UPDATE

An update for you on that Hwy 95 closure near Council. As you'll remember a landslide forced that closure, now one lane is open for local traffic only between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. No commercial vehicles are allowed. ITD says with moisture in the forecast, the weight of vehicles could make the slide even worse, so best to avoid that stretch of road for now.

CHERRY LANE LIBRARY BOOK SALE

And in Meridian, you can help support the Cherry Lane Library through their book sale! Hosted by the Friends of the Meridian Library District, all proceeds help support projects that benefit the community. That'll be going on all day today and tomorrow at the Cherry Lane Library.

