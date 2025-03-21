Today In Your Neighborhood: 'Everyone is Welcome' t-shirt pickup & Cherry Lane Book Sale

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:
- 'EVERYONE IS WELCOME' T-SHIRT PICKUP
- It's pickup day for those t-shirts supporting Lewis and Clark Middle School teacher Sarah Inama with the message of her violating poster "Everyone is Welcome Here" across the front.
- Students will be wearing their shirts on Monday.
- For parents, staff, and students there is a free shirt giveaway today at Settler's Park.
- If you bought a shirt, pickup varies depending on how you ordered and you can find full details here.
- HWY 95 UPDATE
- An update for you on that Hwy 95 closure near Council.
- As you'll remember a landslide forced that closure, now one lane is open for local traffic only between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.
- No commercial vehicles are allowed.
- ITD says with moisture in the forecast, the weight of vehicles could make the slide even worse, so best to avoid that stretch of road for now.
- CHERRY LANE LIBRARY BOOK SALE
- And in Meridian, you can help support the Cherry Lane Library through their book sale!
- Hosted by the Friends of the Meridian Library District, all proceeds help support projects that benefit the community.
- That'll be going on all day today and tomorrow at the Cherry Lane Library.