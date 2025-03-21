Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: 'Everyone is Welcome' t-shirt pickup & Cherry Lane Book Sale

It's pickup day if you ordered an 'Everyone is Welcome' t-shirt, Hwy 95 now has one lane open after a landslide forced its closure, and the Friends of the Meridian Library District hosting a book sale at Cherry Lane Library. Just a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood.
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

  • 'EVERYONE IS WELCOME' T-SHIRT PICKUP
    • It's pickup day for those t-shirts supporting Lewis and Clark Middle School teacher Sarah Inama with the message of her violating poster "Everyone is Welcome Here" across the front.
    • Students will be wearing their shirts on Monday.
    • For parents, staff, and students there is a free shirt giveaway today at Settler's Park.
    • If you bought a shirt, pickup varies depending on how you ordered and you can find full details here.
  • HWY 95 UPDATE
    • An update for you on that Hwy 95 closure near Council.
    • As you'll remember a landslide forced that closure, now one lane is open for local traffic only between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.
    • No commercial vehicles are allowed.
    • ITD says with moisture in the forecast, the weight of vehicles could make the slide even worse, so best to avoid that stretch of road for now.
  • CHERRY LANE LIBRARY BOOK SALE
    • And in Meridian, you can help support the Cherry Lane Library through their book sale!
    • Hosted by the Friends of the Meridian Library District, all proceeds help support projects that benefit the community.
    • That'll be going on all day today and tomorrow at the Cherry Lane Library.
