Today In Your Neighborhood: Downtown Boise First Thursday & The Meridian Ornament Drop

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

FIRST THURSDAY In Downtown Boise it's First Thursday! Local merchants offering in-store events like food and beverage tastings, art exhibits, live music and other family fun. Events typically run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. but check DowntownBoise.org for individual hours and details



MERIDIAN ORNAMENT DROP The Meridian Ornament Drop kicks off today and goes till tomorrow! Presented by the Meridian Arts Commission, it's a game of ornament hide and seek. Anyone can place a handmade ornament for someone else to find and then keep as a gift. The city though asks that you limit yourself to keeping just one found ornament as no one likes an ornament hog.



A SHERLOCK CAROL And a holiday comedy at Boise Little Theater, it's "A Sherlock Carol". A mash between the Dickens classic and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's signature work, Sherlock Holmes is asked by a grown up Tiny Tim to investigate the death of Ebenezer Scrooge. Ten actors take the stage to bring to life the beloved characters, and that's from 7:30 to 9:30 tonight.



