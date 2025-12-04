Today In Your Neighborhood: Downtown Boise First Thursday & The Meridian Ornament Drop

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TIYN: First Thursday in Downtown Boise, the Meridian Ornament Drop kicks off, and A Sherlock Carol being performed at Boise Little Theater
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • FIRST THURSDAY

    • In Downtown Boise it's First Thursday!
    • Local merchants offering in-store events like food and beverage tastings, art exhibits, live music and other family fun.
    • Events typically run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. but check DowntownBoise.org for individual hours and details

  • MERIDIAN ORNAMENT DROP

    • The Meridian Ornament Drop kicks off today and goes till tomorrow!
    • Presented by the Meridian Arts Commission, it's a game of ornament hide and seek.
    • Anyone can place a handmade ornament for someone else to find and then keep as a gift.
    • The city though asks that you limit yourself to keeping just one found ornament as no one likes an ornament hog.

  • A SHERLOCK CAROL

    • And a holiday comedy at Boise Little Theater, it's "A Sherlock Carol".
    • A mash between the Dickens classic and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's signature work, Sherlock Holmes is asked by a grown up Tiny Tim to investigate the death of Ebenezer Scrooge.
    • Ten actors take the stage to bring to life the beloved characters, and that's from 7:30 to 9:30 tonight.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
