Today In Your Neighborhood: Day 2 of Treefort and Pro soccer coming to Boise

BOISE, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:
- TREEFORT DAY 2
- It's day 2 of Treefort, and it's another full day of activities for you.
- Kicking off the day are 'The Barbaras' who are playing on the mainstage at 2:40 p.m.
- And we've reported, there are a whole bunch of things you can do for free even without a pass. Check out our in-depth Treefort Guide.
- PRO SOCCER GROUNDBREAKING
- A groundbreaking this morning in Boise that ushers in professional soccer to Idaho.
- Part of a 30-year lease agreement, the former racetrack at Expo Idaho will be transformed into world class soccer fields.
- Professional men's and women's games start March 2026.
- NEW TRAILS OPEN IN FOOTHILLS
- The Ridge to Rivers team has opened more trails in the Boise Foothills thanks to recent dry conditions.
- Bucktail, Two Point, and Seaman's Gulch Trails are now all ready for use.
- Incoming moisture in the forecast this weekend could change that.
- An interactive map of what trails are available can be found here.