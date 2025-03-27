Today In Your Neighborhood: Day 2 of Treefort and Pro soccer coming to Boise

BOISE, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

TREEFORT DAY 2

It's day 2 of Treefort, and it's another full day of activities for you. Kicking off the day are 'The Barbaras' who are playing on the mainstage at 2:40 p.m. And we've reported, there are a whole bunch of things you can do for free even without a pass. Check out our in-depth Treefort Guide.

PRO SOCCER GROUNDBREAKING

A groundbreaking this morning in Boise that ushers in professional soccer to Idaho. Part of a 30-year lease agreement, the former racetrack at Expo Idaho will be transformed into world class soccer fields. Professional men's and women's games start March 2026.

NEW TRAILS OPEN IN FOOTHILLS

The Ridge to Rivers team has opened more trails in the Boise Foothills thanks to recent dry conditions. Bucktail, Two Point, and Seaman's Gulch Trails are now all ready for use. Incoming moisture in the forecast this weekend could change that. An interactive map of what trails are available can be found here.

