Today In Your Neighborhood: Day 2 of Treefort and Pro soccer coming to Boise

Day 2 of Treefort, one step closer to getting a pro soccer team in Boise, and new trails have opened back up in the Foothills. Just a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood.
BOISE, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

  • TREEFORT DAY 2
    • It's day 2 of Treefort, and it's another full day of activities for you.
    • Kicking off the day are 'The Barbaras' who are playing on the mainstage at 2:40 p.m.
    • And we've reported, there are a whole bunch of things you can do for free even without a pass. Check out our in-depth Treefort Guide.
  • PRO SOCCER GROUNDBREAKING
    • A groundbreaking this morning in Boise that ushers in professional soccer to Idaho.
    • Part of a 30-year lease agreement, the former racetrack at Expo Idaho will be transformed into world class soccer fields.
    • Professional men's and women's games start March 2026.
  • NEW TRAILS OPEN IN FOOTHILLS
    • The Ridge to Rivers team has opened more trails in the Boise Foothills thanks to recent dry conditions.
    • Bucktail, Two Point, and Seaman's Gulch Trails are now all ready for use.
    • Incoming moisture in the forecast this weekend could change that.
    • An interactive map of what trails are available can be found here.
