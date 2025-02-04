Today In Your Neighborhood: Battle over planned Boise Bench apartment complex and more

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

BATTLE OVER PLANNED APARTMENT COMPLEX IN BOISE BENCH

Tonight, the community is invited to give input on a planned 5-story apartment building on Federal Way. The project has garnered opposition from at least 300 residents in the area who signed a petition agreeing that the design does not coincide with their neighborhood and would prefer a 3-story design. That meeting will be tonight at 6 p.m. in Boise City Hall and you can learn more about this story here.

EARLY LEARNING DAY AT CAPITOL BUILDING

It's Early Learning Day at the Capitol Building! Early education organizations and advocates will be there to answer questions and provide info on the work being done to improve early care and education for the kids of Idaho. That'll be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today on the 4th Floor Rotunda with a breakfast provided from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

IDAHO SLED DOG CHALLENGE PROGRESS CHECK

And lastly, the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge is just about wrapped up. In the 100 mile race, Nicole Lombardi leads the way out of 10 racers with an expected finish time of 7:48 a.m. covering over 80 miles in just one day! Only three racers are competing in the 200 mile race and all three racers are about 24-hours removed from the finish line. UPDATE: The top-3 finishers in the 100 mile race have completed the course! Nicole Lombardi held on to her lead finishing with a time of 19 hrs. 6 min. In second place is Madeline Rubida at 20 hrs. 8 min. And in third place, Dallin Donalson who crossed the finish line in 20 hrs. 13 min. You can follow along the rest of the racers here.



