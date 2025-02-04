Today In Your Neighborhood: Battle over planned Boise Bench apartment complex and more

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:
- BATTLE OVER PLANNED APARTMENT COMPLEX IN BOISE BENCH
- Tonight, the community is invited to give input on a planned 5-story apartment building on Federal Way.
- The project has garnered opposition from at least 300 residents in the area who signed a petition agreeing that the design does not coincide with their neighborhood and would prefer a 3-story design.
- That meeting will be tonight at 6 p.m. in Boise City Hall and you can learn more about this story here.
- EARLY LEARNING DAY AT CAPITOL BUILDING
- It's Early Learning Day at the Capitol Building!
- Early education organizations and advocates will be there to answer questions and provide info on the work being done to improve early care and education for the kids of Idaho.
- That'll be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today on the 4th Floor Rotunda with a breakfast provided from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- IDAHO SLED DOG CHALLENGE PROGRESS CHECK
- And lastly, the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge is just about wrapped up.
- In the 100 mile race, Nicole Lombardi leads the way out of 10 racers with an expected finish time of 7:48 a.m. covering over 80 miles in just one day!
- Only three racers are competing in the 200 mile race and all three racers are about 24-hours removed from the finish line.
- UPDATE: The top-3 finishers in the 100 mile race have completed the course! Nicole Lombardi held on to her lead finishing with a time of 19 hrs. 6 min. In second place is Madeline Rubida at 20 hrs. 8 min. And in third place, Dallin Donalson who crossed the finish line in 20 hrs. 13 min.
- You can follow along the rest of the racers here.