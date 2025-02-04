Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: Battle over planned Boise Bench apartment complex and more

The community looking to appeal a planned 5-story apartment complex in the Boise Bench, Early Learning Day at the Capitol Building, and a progress check on the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge. Just a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood.
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

  • BATTLE OVER PLANNED APARTMENT COMPLEX IN BOISE BENCH
    • Tonight, the community is invited to give input on a planned 5-story apartment building on Federal Way.
    • The project has garnered opposition from at least 300 residents in the area who signed a petition agreeing that the design does not coincide with their neighborhood and would prefer a 3-story design.
    • That meeting will be tonight at 6 p.m. in Boise City Hall and you can learn more about this story here.
  • EARLY LEARNING DAY AT CAPITOL BUILDING
    • It's Early Learning Day at the Capitol Building!
    • Early education organizations and advocates will be there to answer questions and provide info on the work being done to improve early care and education for the kids of Idaho.
    • That'll be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today on the 4th Floor Rotunda with a breakfast provided from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
  • IDAHO SLED DOG CHALLENGE PROGRESS CHECK
    • And lastly, the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge is just about wrapped up.
    • In the 100 mile race, Nicole Lombardi leads the way out of 10 racers with an expected finish time of 7:48 a.m. covering over 80 miles in just one day!
    • Only three racers are competing in the 200 mile race and all three racers are about 24-hours removed from the finish line.
    • UPDATE: The top-3 finishers in the 100 mile race have completed the course! Nicole Lombardi held on to her lead finishing with a time of 19 hrs. 6 min. In second place is Madeline Rubida at 20 hrs. 8 min. And in third place, Dallin Donalson who crossed the finish line in 20 hrs. 13 min.
    • You can follow along the rest of the racers here.
