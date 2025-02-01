Boise Bench neighbors appeal five-story complex design

BOISE, Idaho — "It's just that the amount of density and the height that they’re proposing for this particular project is inappropriate for this neighborhood," says Karen Moore.

On Federal Way, a 194-unit, five-story building is being proposed, but neighbors are appealing that design due to the height of the building and its place in the neighborhood. Karen Moore, who lives on Pico Street and is one of the parties involved in the appeal, says this complex goes against the zoning code.

She says, "There’s a requirement that the developments in the area be consistent with the characteristics of the existing neighborhood, and also protect the interests of the local residents. A five-story building of that density does not achieve that in this location."

One of the policies in the Depot Bench Neighborhood Association Plan states that "identical development that is compatible with the architectural styles of existing homes" is encouraged.

In a petition posted by Moore, more than 300 residents in the area agree that this design does not coincide with their neighborhood, with most preferring a three-story building instead of five.

Hannah Cronbaugh says, "Hey, this is a project that could affect your neighborhood down the road, and this isn't what we want it to look like ultimately because it affects how, like when you look up from downtown Boise, this is going to be the thing you see. You’re not going to see the train depot anymore."

Applicants on the appeal, like Karen Moore, Hannah Cronbaugh, and Monique Ray, will address these issues to the City Council on Tuesday, February 4.

The City tells me that the zoning code requires that this building be at least four stories in height; otherwise, a conditional use permit would be required.

We reached out to The Hawkins Company, which oversees the complex but have yet to hear back.

On Tuesday, the Design Review Commissioners will listen to feedback and make recommendations within their scope.

Karen says, "Some of the comments that we’ve seen on our local Facebook group is, ‘Why even bother? The City Council doesn't care; they’re not going to listen to you anyway.’ I really hope that on February 4th, the people who feel defeated or have that attitude that the city is not looking out for them will see that the city can come through for us and for them and that there is a balance that's needed."

The appeal of the Design Review Commission’s decision will be decided on February 4 at City Hall at 6 p.m. There, residents and those who are applicants of the appeal will be in attendance, hoping to bring about some change to the design.