Third lane to open on I-84 between South Jerome and Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Interstate 84 between South Jerome (Exit 168) and Twin Falls (Exit 173) will soon grow to three lanes as crews with the Idaho Transportation Department work to finish up the majority of the road improvement project this week.

Drivers can expect delays all week with intermittent lane and ramp closures as crews work to re-paint lines and remove traffic cones and drums from the highway.

On Tuesday, drivers can expect the following on I-84 between S. Jerome and Twin Falls:



The westbound on-ramp at the Twin Falls Interchange will close. The loop ramp is expected to remain open.

The westbound off-ramp at the South Jerome Interchange will close.

Ramp closures will occur from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Motorists will detour to US-93 and Golf Course Road. See the detour map below...

Idaho Transportation Department

Additional work on the area is expected to continue into late 2026, including replacing old asphalt with new concrete and additional re-striping.