Thanksgiving charity events in the Treasure Valley

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — Thanksgiving in the Treasure Valley is about gathering with friends, family, and neighbors to share gratitude—and for many local organizations, it’s also about ensuring nobody goes hungry. This holiday season, several nonprofits, churches, and community groups across Boise, Nampa, Caldwell, and beyond are serving warm, free meals and offering holiday groceries to families in need.

Here are just a few of the events happening in the Treasure Valley during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Turkey Day 5K

Turkey Day 5k Boise

Date/Time: 11/27 - 9 a.m.

Location: Boise - Cecil D. Andrus Park & Caldwell - Memorial Park

Details: 5k fun run happening in both Boise and Caldwell

Learn More: Turkey Day 5k

Thanksgiving Breakfast

GivingBackIdaho.com

Date/Time: 11/27 - 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Location: Boise - Interfaith Sanctuary

Details: The 10th annual Thanksgiving Breakfast will take place at Interfaith Sanctuary and feature free food, haircuts, hygiene kits, and clothing for those in need.

Learn More: GivingBackIdaho.com

Free Community Meal at Messenger Pizza

Messenger Pizza

Date/Time: 11/27 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. while supplies last

Location: Nampa - Messenger Pizza

Details: Messenger Pizza hosts a free community meal while supplies last. All are welcome.

Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees

Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees

Date/Time: 11/27 - 2 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Location: Downtown Boise - Boise Centre