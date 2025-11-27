Thanksgiving charity events in the Treasure Valley

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — Thanksgiving in the Treasure Valley is about gathering with friends, family, and neighbors to share gratitude—and for many local organizations, it’s also about ensuring nobody goes hungry. This holiday season, several nonprofits, churches, and community groups across Boise, Nampa, Caldwell, and beyond are serving warm, free meals and offering holiday groceries to families in need.
Here are just a few of the events happening in the Treasure Valley during the Thanksgiving holiday.
Turkey Day 5K
Date/Time: 11/27 - 9 a.m.
Location: Boise - Cecil D. Andrus Park & Caldwell - Memorial Park
Details: 5k fun run happening in both Boise and Caldwell
Learn More: Turkey Day 5k
Thanksgiving Breakfast
Date/Time: 11/27 - 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Location: Boise - Interfaith Sanctuary
Details: The 10th annual Thanksgiving Breakfast will take place at Interfaith Sanctuary and feature free food, haircuts, hygiene kits, and clothing for those in need.
Learn More: GivingBackIdaho.com
Free Community Meal at Messenger Pizza
Date/Time: 11/27 - 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. while supplies last
Location: Nampa - Messenger Pizza
Details: Messenger Pizza hosts a free community meal while supplies last. All are welcome.
Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees
Date/Time: 11/27 - 2 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Location: Downtown Boise - Boise Centre
Details: Santa will be available to greet children. The Festival of Trees supports advancements at Saint Alphonsus, this year, with an emphasis on cardiovascular care provided by the Saint Alphonsus Heart Institute.