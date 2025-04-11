Teen shot in Pocatello officer-involved shooting declared brain dead

POCATELLO, Idaho — Victor Perez, an autistic teen with physical disabilities, was declared brain dead this week after being shot nine times by Pocatello Police Officers on Saturday, according to the family.

Victor's aunt, Ana Vazquez, told an ABC affiliate in Idaho Falls that doctors have officially determined that Victor is brain dead.

Ana says that Victor's family is working to determine what is next. "It's been difficult," she said. "And one thing that I appreciate about Pocatello is the entire community. Not just Pocatello, every part of the U.S. There are a lot of people supporting us."

RELATED: 'Everyone is looking for answers': Pocatello Mayor responds to police shooting of teen with autism

A GoFundMe has been set up for Victor's family, and a candlelight vigil will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 12, in front of the Portneuf Regional Medical Center in Pocatello.