'Everyone is looking for answers': Pocatello Mayor responds to police shooting of teen with autism

POCATELLO, Idaho — "Everyone is looking for answers." Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad says the recent police shooting of a 17-year-old autistic teen has "his full attention."

RELATED: Pocatello residents demand answers after autistic 17-year-old is shot nine times by police

In a video posted on Thursday, Blad said many questions about the incident cannot be answered, "out of concern of interfering with or compromising the investigation." However, the mayor says the four involved officers were placed on administrative leave, per city policy.

Mayor Blad added that the City of Pocatello will, once complete, "act in accordance" with the findings from the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force investigation.

Mayor Blad concluded, "Right now, our thoughts are with the Perez family, the neighborhood residents who witnessed the interaction, our entire community, and all members of the Pocatello Police Department. It will take a very long time for all of us to find normalcy, but our hope is we can find a way to move forward and build a stronger community together."

On Monday, Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei also held a press conference to address the shooting. No questions were asked at the press conference due to the "ongoing investigation."