Sun Valley postpones opening day beyond Thanksgiving

SUN VALLEY, Idaho — Sun Valley is pushing back its opening day, and with all the warm weather in the forecast, they're not committing to scheduling a new one.

Opening day was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving Day, but now, resort officials say they will not open until after Nov. 28 at the earliest.

According to a post on social media, the Sun Valley snowmaking team's Herculean efforts were no match for Mother Nature this week.

"While this isn't the start to our 90th season we hoped for, our teams are working as hard as possible to open as soon as conditions allow, and we will update you as we make progress toward opening." - Sun Valley Mountain Report

Ultimately, the prevalence of unseasonably warm temperatures has prevented resort crews from creating enough man-made snow to safely host skiing on Bald Mountain next week.

You can check the Sun Valley Mountain Report for the updated conditions.