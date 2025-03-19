Excitement builds in Sun Valley as FIS Alpine World Cup arrives

SUN VALLEY, Idaho — Excitement is building in Sun Valley as the FIS Alpine World Cup comes to Idaho, bringing some of the best ski racers in the world to the area.

Idaho News 6 will be on-site in Sun Valley as festivities kick off Friday night with an opening ceremony at the Sun Valley Ice Rink, featuring a downhill bib draw and live performances. You can find the full schedule of events from March 20 to 27, here.

The competition begins Saturday with both the men's and women's downhill events hitting the slopes. Spectators can also visit the Vendor Village, offering free access to local businesses and outdoor brands.

Later in the weekend, the historic Harriman Cup will be awarded by the City of Sun Valley, recognizing excellence in alpine racing — a tradition that dates back to the 1930s.

For something a little different, skijoring — where skiers are pulled by horses — will take center stage on Monday.

Event organizers say they can hardly believe the moment has finally arrived. “This is amazing. It's definitely what our valley and our towns have been built on. All of our legacy in ski racing history, from our current legends that are on the team, all the way back to our originals,” says Stacey Ehlinger, event chair.