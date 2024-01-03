Roundabouts among road improvements in Southwest Ada County

Over 45 projects are addressing rapid residential growth, converting two-lane farm roads into improved major roadways, utilizing roundabouts

Eagle, Five Mile, Cloverdale, and other major roads are all scheduled for improvements

For more information on Ada County road projects check https://www.achdidaho.org/

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Roadwork is a sound that has become familiar to residents of Southwest Ada County, with over 45 road projects in that area alone.

Ada County Highway District Planning Supervisor Kristy Inselman says it's in response to the area's rapid growth.

“It used to be two-lane farm roads, but you’ve seen a huge expansion of residential development in the Southwest Ada County area… so the infrastructure out there, pretty much all the major roadway systems need to be improved.”

Major roads being updated include Eagle, Five Mile, Cloverdale, and Maple Grove, as well as Amity, Lake Hazel, and Victory.

But because of the size of Southwest Ada County, the projects are being done in phases, with 2-3 new roundabouts being built in the coming years.

The Highway District says roundabouts help keep traffic flowing compared to traditional stop sign intersections, and that's not the only benefit.

“Roundabouts are typically, we would say, safer because they have less crash severity when crashes do happen.”

These projects can take anywhere from 3 to 5 years to finish.

And despite the detours and congested side roads during construction, residents of Southwest County say the updates are much needed.

“I think it’s a necessity and it needs to be done… I just practice patience. With the growing of Boise, Idaho, we need improvements; I just practice patience.”

2024 projects will be funded through ACHD's annual budget, and the department says they are doing what they can to make improvements for the Southwest Ada County residents and get people where they need to go.

“There’s going to be growing pains; there’s going to be some shutdown, but in the end, we’ll have a better infrastructure and a better system where people can get there more easily.”

