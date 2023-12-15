Marines prepare Toys for Tots donations for distribution

Toys for Tots and the US Marine Corps are helping over 12,000 Treasure Valley children with more than 62,000 toy donations

Toy and monetary donations are open through December 15th

For more information visit boise-id.toysfortots.org

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

This is the 76th holiday season for Toys for Tots and the US Marine Corps, making a difference in the lives of Treasure Valley families. This week, local Marines are working out of a distribution warehouse in Boise stocked with popular toys for all ages, sorted into bins so that they end up in the right hands.

Like Santa's workshop, the Marines have turned the distribution center into a well-oiled machine. “You take the toy, you look at the age recommendation…so this says 8+ and it looks like something an 8 or older boy would like so we’re going to take it and put it in one of these boxes over that’s already marked,” says Ssgt: John Weems, Toys for Tots Warehouse Manager.

This year, they have already collected over 62,000 toys, but they could still use more donations to ensure Treasure Valley families in need, have presents to put under the tree…supporting over 12,000 children and counting.

If you don’t have time to purchase extra toys during the busy holiday season, they also accept financial donations that are used to buy books and more toys. One volunteer says “It feels good to help and spread holiday cheer.”