Holiday home robberies spark community vigilance and law enforcement action

BOISE, Idaho — Recent burglaries in the Treasure Valley and Eagle have residents on high alert.



Thieves are shattering glass to gain entry, with a specific pattern of targeting homes backing up to open areas.

Residents are responding by sharing tips online, emphasizing the importance of neighborhood watch, security measures, broken glass alarms and staying vigilant, especially during the holiday season.

Law enforcement encourages reporting any suspicious activity to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office

Recent Burglaries Putting Boiseans on Alert. "It's terrifying. You think it's not a risk but it is," says Natalie Mills, South Boise resident.

Authorities in Ada County are still searching for the suspects responsible for recent break-ins, where thieves are making their way into homes near open spaces by shattering glass.

These burglars seem to follow a specific pattern, meticulously surveilling houses that back up to open areas and patiently waiting for homeowners to leave before breaking in.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating at least three recent incidents, with the same people possibly responsible for similar thefts last year.

It's not just a local problem. National data shows December seeing an 18-percent spike in home robberies, likely linked to holiday travel.

Residents have taken to community groups online to share their own tips for safeguarding their homes, emphasizing the importance of neighborhood watch and technological aids like security cameras and bright outdoor lights.

Some choose to leave indoor lights on to create the appearance that someone is home and ask their community for support.

"Ask your neighbors to keep watch. Say to them, like, hey, I'm going to be on vacation, if there's any weird activity, let us know," says Natalie Mills, South Boise resident.

And take active measures for protection each time you leave the house.

"We always watch our house's camera, lock our doors, and we have guns for protection," says South Boise resident, Kalli Clark.

Law enforcement is urging residents to report any suspected crimes or suspicious activity and recommend homeowners install broken glass alarms as an added layer of protection.

Most of all, stay vigilant. "Being aware, I think that's the biggest thing," says Natalie Mills, South Boise resident.

