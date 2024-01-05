Breaking the Ice: Idaho Ice World Joins Discourse on Youth Hockey Neck Guards

Hockey player Adam Johnson's fatal injury from a skate blade to the neck prompts a reassessment of neck guard mandates in Youth Hockey

Boise's Idaho Ice World encourages but does not mandate neck guards for their young hockey players, as per the governance of USA Hockey.

The Idaho Steelehead’s league, the ECHL, plans to reassess its non-mandatory stance on neckguards this month, while the International Ice Hockey Federation will mandate them at future Olympic Games.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Last October, professional hockey player Adam Johnson died from a skate to the neck during a game in England. The tragedy prompted a new look at safety equipment mandates for neckguards.

Youth hockey at Boise's Idaho IceWorld is governed by USA Hockey. The organization recommends neckguards but does not mandate them. However, more players have been opting to wear this piece of equipment.

I spoke with coaches and parents at Boise's Ice World, where some but not all young players have opted to wear neckguards.

"I've definitely seen more neck guards out there on the ice,” says one Father and Coach, Spencer McClain.

"We highly encourage neckguards. They're recommended; they're encouraged. We have them in the pro shop in the rink, and so at the younger ages, almost all the kids are wearing them," says Kory Scoran, head of hockey at Boise's Iceworld.

He says neckguards can protect all age groups–"I think as they get older, a little more aggression comes into the game; there's checking and stuff like that. But also at the younger ages, there's a lot more incidental contact that happens when they're learning to play, so I think it's important at all ages."

Hockey coach and father Spencer McClain says his non-negotiable safety measure for his kids is helmets.

"Obviously, your bucket is really important. You gotta protect your noggin. Wear at least a visor. Your eyes, you only got two sets, ya know. We can have dentists put teeth in, we can have all that, but your bucket is pretty important," says Spencer McClain.

Some players cite discomfort for their preference to opt out of wearing neck guards, but Scoran says that piece of equipment is non-obstruction.

"I just think it's more of a comfort thing. I don't think it impacts mobility or seeing the puck or seeing the game."

They can be purchased online for as little as $11.

And this conversation isn't just happening at the youth level.

Thomas Gillespie, head athletic trainer of the Idaho Steelheads, says the team provides every player with neck guards, but only about 5 out of the 21-player roster choose to wear them, citing personal preference.

The ECHL currently does not require players to wear neckguards, but the league is meeting this month to reassess its neck guard mandates.

The International Ice Hockey Federation will be requiring neckguards at future Olympic Games.

Around the world, all boys and girls leagues in Canada are required to wear neck guards, and England will start requiring them this year.

USA Hockey's board has voted for language to be written up for a mandate, but no official announcement has been made.