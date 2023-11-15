Join a community conversation about Boise's new zoning code

BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday, the City of Boise is hosting a community conversation about the city's newly approved zoning code.

The new code was passed in June 2023, decreasing parking and space requirements for new housing developments in the city. The code is scheduled to take effect on December 1.

Wednesday's community conversation will cover what the new code entails, new tools the city has been working on, and how you can stay involved.

You can join from 6:30pm - 7:30pm at the Library! at Brown Crossing located at 2153 E Riverwalk Dr. The conversation will be held in the Brennan Room.

