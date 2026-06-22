The Pulaski: The Idaho‑born firefighting tool that has stood the test of time

SOUTH BOISE, Idaho — Every week on America 250, we spotlight something from Idaho that has made its mark on the American experience. This week, Neighborhood Reporter Brady Caskey heads to the National Interagency Fire Center in South Boise to look at the history of the iconic Pulaski firefighting tool — invented more than a century ago right here in Idaho.

“The Pulaski that we use today, that we know today, was designed and made by Ed Pulaski from the Wallace Ranger District in Wallace, Idaho, after the 1910 fires,” Bob Beckley, a retired smokejumper.

He wrote the U.S. Forest Service ax manual called One Moving Part — it’s safe to say he’s an expert on firefighting tools, including the Pulaski.

WATCH | Learn about the history of the Pulaski and how modern firefighters use it

The Pulaski: The Idaho‑born firefighting tool that’s stood the test of time

"The Pulaski is really the most efficient tool for fighting fire," said Beckley.

The tool was born out of necessity after a massive blaze burned millions of acres across the Northwest in 1910 — America needed a dedicated firefighting tool.

So Ed Pulaski combined an ax and a grubbing tool to create the Pulaski. The tool allows firefighters to dig fire lines and create fuel breaks around wildfires — using the axe side to cut trees and branches and the grubbing tool side to cut through roots and scrape down to mineral soil.

“If you look at pictures of the earliest Pulaski, today’s Pulaski doesn’t look that much different,” said Russell Long with the U.S. Forest Service.

He has spent decades swinging a Pulaski and said the tool has remained virtually unchanged for a reason.

“Not many things on this earth that they got right the first time,” Long said.

Long explained that nearly every firefighting hand crew in the country is led by a Pulaski, even though a wide variety of new tools have been developed over the past century.

“If they were all laid out in front of me and I had one choice, this would be the choice because of its versatility and ability to do so many different things,” Long said.

The Idaho‑born tool has become a staple for fire crews worldwide.

“I have been to Australia on wildfires and have worked with other countries on fires and everybody’s familiar with it. This is something that everybody knows,” Long said.

The tools take a beating on the job — they're often used for up to 12 hours a day by firefighters on the line. After a tough tour, many pulaskis make their way back to NIFC where they are refurbished, resharpened and sent back out to work again and again.

“Necessity is the mother of invention and that’s why Ed Pulaski made the Pulaski,” Beckley added.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.