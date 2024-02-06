South Boise residents reflect on changing landscape amidst new development plans on Overland Road

SOUTH BOISE, Idaho — In the face of ongoing development proposals in South Boise, residents and neighborhood leaders reflect on the area's changing landscape, emphasizing the need for thoughtful planning to ensure compatibility and benefit for the community.



MVRK Development, a group out of Denver, is in the process of growing its presence in South Boise.

Neighborhood leaders in Southwest Ada County are working with the City and the County to agree on proposals that enhance long-term prospects in the area.

City of Boise has more information on upcoming developments in your area.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"I used to pheasant hunt right here when I was a little boy," says South Boise resident Jason Hawks.

South Boise has changed a lot... Just ask Jason Hawks.

"We have too many people, we just don't have the infrastructure... I think we just need to slow it down... it's not Boise anymore," says Hawks.

But like it or not, more changes are on the way.

One of the most recent proposals, right here off Overland and Cloverdale, the Ascent Overland Apartment Project would bring more than 100 apartments to the growing area.

Neighborhood leaders are pushing for certain criteria for new projects.

"Our mission is for safe and compatible growth... so we work to get a better neighborhood for ourselves and the future neighbors that might move in," says Marisa Keith, President of the Southwest Ada County Alliance.

And that starts with creating a cohesive plan, looking for ways to benefit the broader community. In this case, walking paths behind the building along 5 Mile Creek.

"We do not have a lot of public space, we're not near the foothills, we don't have large parks out here, and so any sort of area where the public is welcome to go... will be really helpful," says Keith.

And with growth being inevitable...

"We know it's highly unlikely that we will be successful in stopping any development, that's just kind of the pattern of how things have gone with the city and the county and so we really look over these plans with a fine-tooth comb and try to figure out how we can make this better for everybody really," says Keith.

