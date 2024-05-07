South Boise learning center faces uncertain future amid Boise Factory Outlet Mall transformation plans

SOUTH BOISE, Idaho — Trinity Learning Center, a long-standing institution in the Treasure Valley, faces an uncertain future as plans emerge to transform the Boise Factory Outlet Malls, where it resides, into a truck dealership.



Current owners of the Boise Factory Outlet Malls, the Gardner Company, have received approval on design review for a truck dealership and can apply for building permits within 2 years.

Owner Lisa Daloney and her attorney are advocating for a fair resolution amid concerns about the center's financial investment and its impact on the community it has served.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Trinity Learning Center has been in business since before the Boise Factory Outlet Malls were built in 1994.

"Long-standing business here in the Treasure Valley, particularly in Southeast Boise," said Lisa Daloney, owner of Trinity Learning Center.

Lisa Daloney bought the business and moved it to its current location at the Boise Factory Outlet Mall in 2019, their space taking over eight storefronts.

"It actually has been an amazing home for Trinity even though the property itself is a ghost town; obviously, once you get in our four walls, it's amazing and it's served us so well," Daloney said.

Daloney invested in renovations with the intention of staying through the entirety of her existing lease.

"Our initial lease term is through 2030," said Daloney, with options to renew for another 15.

But now, the current mall owners have different plans, receiving approval last month to move forward with designs to transform the space into a truck dealership, meaning the Boise Factory Outlet Malls could soon be a thing of the past.

"It's difficult because we have put a lot of time, effort, and of course funding into this space," Daloney said.

Lawyer David Murphy is advocating for Daloney and her current lease and says their goal is to settle this amicably.

"We don't wish to stop development," Murphy said. "There's a financial investment into this facility, and if Gardner wants her to terminate her lease early, then they need to compensate her for the money she's put in here and allow her the ability to financially move on and not bankrupt this beautiful facility that's been around for 30+ years," he continued.

I reached out to Gardner Company for comment, and they said they intend to "continue to negotiate with Trinity, as well as other tenants in the center, and hope they can reach a solution that is acceptable to all."

Serving over 150 families, with 43 employees, Daloney hopes Trinity's legacy will live on.

"It's been full circle," Daloney said. "Some of the kids that went to Trinity with my kids are now working here. I can't tell you also how many families' parents attended Trinity and now their kids are attending Trinity."

But regardless of where they're located... "We're just really focusing on our business here. Childcare is very much needed so it's important that we put a priority on serving the families in Southeast Boise... so it's business as usual until it's not," said Daloney.