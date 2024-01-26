South Boise coffee house spotlights homegrown talent every Thursday night

SOUTH BOISE, Idaho — Every Thursday night, music from local Boise artists fills the air at the Alchemist in South Boise.



You can find updates on live music at the Alchemist here

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Every Thursday night, live music from local musicians fills the air at The Alchemist in South Boise.

Ashley Rose Smith, among artists taking the stage, began her music career at a young age, growing up in Southeast Idaho.

"My mom was a songwriter, so I grew up songwriting as a child and picked up the guitar and piano. Don't do this, kids, but I dropped out of ISU nursing school to come to Boise to play rock and roll," said Smith.

Performing music from genres like soul, folk, and R&B, Smith calls the Boise music scene "alive."

"I think seeing other people experience music is my favorite part," continued Smith

"I think it's perfect. In general, coffee houses, to me, just have this really great vibe, and when you add live music, it's like chef's kiss," said Jennifer, a patron at the Alchemist.

The cozy corners and warm treats on a cold day offer an enjoyable ambiance for all ages, whether they're intently listening or just enjoying the buzz in the background while hard at work.

"I think it's great. There aren't a whole lot of settings, I don't think music belongs. A coffee house is a cute one," said Smith.

