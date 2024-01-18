South Boise brothers brave snowy conditions to help neighbors

SOUTH BOISE, Idaho — In the midst of another snow day for Boise schools, two brothers in South Boise go above and beyond, braving the snowy challenges to assist their neighbors. Raylan and Wyatt Bradford, two neighborhood boys, stepped in to shovel for neighbors of all ages.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Sally Casler lives in South Boise and hasn't been able to keep up with this week's snow due to a knee injury.

"It really surprised me because I don't expect it, and then I look out my window, and it's done, and then I think… well, who?" says Sally Casler.

But two neighborhood boys stepped up to lend a hand. Raylan and Wyatt Bradford have been spending their snow days shoveling for their neighbors.

"It's just fun helping others. I like lending a helping hand," says Wyatt and Raylan Bradford.

Helping neighbors like Sally through all sorts of seasonal weather.

"We helped her with the leaves this fall. There's nothing really hard about it. It's just working. It's basically like a good workout!" says Wyatt and Raylan Bradford.

"They did the bulk of my walks, and they were just so enthusiastic and stuck with it," says Sally Casler.

Their mom, Candice, urging her sons to help neighbors of all sorts.

"The neighbors that have the young kids, sometimes it's hard to get out and shovel," says Candice Bradford.

And once the hard work is done, and the driveways and walkways are safe and clear, it's time to play.

"I'm digging a burrow over there. Yeah, we like to dig burrows," says Wyatt and Raylan Bradford.

