SOUTH BOISE, Idaho — Communities across the country are recognizing National Wildland Firefighter Day on Thursday, honoring those killed in the line of duty and those still working active fires.

At the Wildland Firefighter Foundation in Boise, more than 400 names and faces of fallen firefighters who gave back to their communities line the walls.

National Wildland Firefighter Day honors fallen and active firefighters

"They've lost brothers and sisters here recently and the community is mourning," said Burk Minor, Executive Director of the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.

Minor explained that after the recent tragedy near the Colorado-Utah border where three firefighters were killed and two more were injured, the fire still raged on — without giving firefighters digging line, in the air and working a break.

"And what's difficult about wildland fire is when they lose comrades like that, the fire doesn't just take a break and let everyone mourn. Best friends and comrades are out still digging line while they're dealing with the emotions they're dealing with," said Minor.

He added that public recognition often comes only when smoke is visible or evacuations begin, but the work and danger are constant throughout the season.

You can learn more about the Wildland Firefighter Foundation and how they support firefighters and their families here.