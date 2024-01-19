Local Boise autoshop urges Boiseans to prep their cars for winter challenges

SOUTH BOISE, Idaho — Western Auto Services encourages Boise residents to prioritize vehicle maintenance during winter, offering check-ups and emphasizing the impact of extreme weather on cars. The car experts stress safety taking measures like checking car batteries, clearing snow off taillights, and being prepared with essentials like jumper cables and deicer fluid.

You can visit their website here.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Icy, snowy, and slushy conditions on the road can lead to complications under the hood.

Jimmy Wade at Western Auto Services is urging Boiseans to take care of their rides with regular inspections. The shop offers complimentary check-ups, emphasizing the importance of routine maintenance, especially during the colder months.

"Extreme heat and cold weather do affect car batteries, and we recommend getting those tested once or twice a year," says Wade.

Another common woe faced by drivers on cold mornings is frosted and frozen windshields. Wade recommends taking it easy and letting your car's defroster do the hard work.

"What we don't want to do is pour any hot water on there; that can cause your windshields to crack," says Wade.

And in the winter, you need to be prepared for the worst. Wade recommends keeping jumper cables, spare washer and deicer fluid, and emergency lights in your vehicle.

I was chatting with South Boise resident and truck driver Billy Morgan, who flagged one part of the car he often sees people overlook—clearing snow off tail lights.

"It's a safety issue. If your lights are just covered up, I can't see them. I can't see you brake; I can't see you turn a turn signal on," says Billy Morgan.

With multiple locations, Western Auto Services prioritizes safety for Idahoans on the roads, wherever they're going.

"You know it's an old saying—better safe than sorry. If you're not sure, give us a call. I want everyone to get to where they're going safely. We're big advocates," says Wade.