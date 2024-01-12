Idaho Fitness Academy is personalizing training for diverse fitness journeys

SOUTH BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Fitness Academy, founded in 2016, offers personalized training in a unique gym setting, catering to individuals of various fitness backgrounds, including professional athletes like the Idaho Steelheads, and long-time clients like Sally Casler. The Academy promotes physical growth and well-being.

Matt Gabbert has been working out at Idaho Fitness Academy for 3 years. The former Boise Hawks player, who now plays for the Minnesota Twins, says that having a trainer who can pinpoint his needs has been a game-changer. "It's helped me tremendously; it's allowed me to progress in ways that I want to grow. Every athlete is different, you're going to have things that you excel in, and you're going to have things that you need to grow in," says Gabbert.

Trainers at the locally-owned South Boise gym work hands-on with clients in solo and group settings. "This gym setting is different than every other gym setting. We bring science into it and create a plan that fits your goals to go from wherever you're at right now to properly build you up to where you want to be," says trainer, Mike Ielmorni.

The gym, founded by Casey Crowell in 2016, trains people of all fitness backgrounds, from professional athletes…

"The Steelheads last year had their greatest season that they've ever had in the ECHL. That was the first year they started training with us," says Ielorini.

...To people like Sally Casler, who has been training with the gym for nearly 7 years.

"It's important to be active at all ages. It has unfolded so much within me. More confidence, more stability, more maneuverability in my day-to-day life and that's really one of my goals," says Casler.

Though Sally and Matt have different workout plans, they can work towards their individual goals in a shared space.

"When I come in here, it's always a fun time: smiles, music. You never know what they're going to put you through, but you always know it's going to be for the betterment of yourself," says Gabbert.