“I do hope it cools down”: Unseasonably warm weather keeps Boise garden center busy

SOUTH BOISE, Idaho — November in Idaho typically brings colder temperatures, but unseasonably warm weather is keeping plants growing longer and creating extra work for local businesses preparing for winter.

At Jordan's Garden Center and Seasonal Market in southwest Boise, the team has wrapped up its fall season, which brought families out to enjoy the petting zoo, gardens and other seasonal activities.

But with temperatures reaching the upper 60s this week, some plants are still actively growing and even blooming.

"Irrigation is also off for us, as well as many homeowners, and so we are still having to worry about watering plants. They're still actively photosynthesizing. You see a lot of things that are still in bloom," owner Jordan Risch said.

WATCH | Jordan's Garden Center is adapting its winter preparations

Unseasonably warm weather keeps Boise garden center busy

With the regular irrigation system shut down for the season, staff are having to use city water and set up a separate watering system to keep plants hydrated.

"We have to run off of city water. So then we have to set up a whole different kind of irrigation system and run hoses from city water out to all our different plants," Risch said.

The team is also adjusting how it protects plants as they transition into winter. Staff have moved many of the plants closer together to limit their exposure to the sun and plan to add mulch to help protect them.

Risch said last year's mild winter brought similar challenges, with landscaping work continuing throughout the season. He says winter watering is something homeowners should also keep in mind during stretches of unseasonably warm weather.

The garden center is now preparing for the holiday season, with about 2,500 Christmas trees expected to arrive soon.

Risch hopes temperatures cool down before then, saying warmer conditions can affect how long the trees last.

"I do hope it cools down a bit for Christmas tree season because the warmer weather can affect how long those last," Risch said.

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