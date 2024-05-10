Have an itch to plant a tree in Boise? Here's your opportunity to do so!

BOISE, Idaho — The weekend isexpected to be beautiful, which makes it a great time to get outdoors and help out the community.

On Saturday, May 11, Boise Parks and Rec is hosting a tree planting event and could use some volunteers.

The Elaine Clegg City of Trees Challenge has a goal of planting 80 new trees in the Diamonte neighborhood near Victory Road and Mitchell Street from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is made possible by Enterprise & the Arbor Day Foundation.

If this is something you haven’t done before, that’s no problem since no experience is necessary.

To sign up as a volunteer, head over to this link.