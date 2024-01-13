First responders brave winter road conditions

SOUTH BOISE, Idaho — Snow continues in the Treasure Valley.



Car slides and accidents increase with the latest winter weather.

First responders in Boise work to keep up response times.

A fresh blanket of snow in the Treasure Valley could mean trouble on the roads.

"Lots of slide-offs, lots of crashes," says one Idaho native.

With slick conditions this week, some find themselves in a tailspin.

"We do see an increase in crashes for sure," says Officer Josh Coltan.

But Boise Police Officer Coltan says it's not just people from out of town who are struggling on the roads.

"I think it's probably a good combination of both. It just comes down to these first big storms of the season; this is when we typically see this stuff. As people have time to get used to it, it usually lessens."

Coltan says when it snows, it's all hands on deck for police so they can maintain quick response times in the event of an emergency.

"We have motorcycle officers who jump in cars to go and assist with crashes and slide-offs," says Coltan.

His recommendation on the road during winter weather conditions:

"If you're able to stay home, stay home. And if you do get out and about, time is your friend. Just pay attention, leave a little bit early if you can, or just be okay with being a little bit late. Slow down so that you don't end up in a situation quicker than what you're prepared for," says Coltan.