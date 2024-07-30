Classroom construction: Upgrades still in progress at Lake Hazel Middle School

Lake Hazel Middle School is undergoing extensive renovations to bring it up-to-date and in line with other, newer schools in the West Ada School District. The renovations are happening in phases with the goal of updating the entire interior of the school over the next 3-4 years.



Phase one of the project is expected to be complete in November of 2024.

The project will turn two existing classrooms into five new ones, update the bathrooms and add windows and HVAC to parts of the school.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"It's like building a puzzle with no frame," says Principal Cara Hinkson.

She is excited to see the progress being made at Lake Hazel Middle School.

"It's thrilling! Our teachers are going to have brand new classrooms, they'll be so great," says Hinkson.

Construction crews are currently tackling the electrical, plumbing, and drywall work to align the vintage school with other, newer schools in the district.

The project is turning two existing classrooms into five, adding windows, HVAC and updating the bathrooms.

This is the first phase in a larger project to upgrade the entire school.

"We have, it looks like six phases, but some of those phases will be able to be done concurrently. So we anticipate that'll be between three to four years of rotating construction. So when this one is done, the next set of demolition will start Thanksgiving, Christmas and then we move classrooms, get work done and then we move back in and just rotate," Hinkson explained.