As temperatures rise alongside more snow and rain, keep your storm drains clear to avoid localized flooding

BOISE, Idaho — More snowfall is expected in the Treasure Valley into Wednesday morning, closely followed by rain, warmer temperatures, snow melting, and potential flooding.



The Ada County Highway District is asking residents to help mitigate flooding by keeping their adjacent storm drains clear of snow and debris.

ACHD offers a map to help you find where storm drains are located near your address. You can find that map here.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

A lot of South Boise neighborhoods are still a mess, with several inches of snow still sitting on the roadways, and more snow on the way.

With the eventual warm-up this week, that melting snow will need somewhere to go, and the Ada County Highway District asks that everyone play their part in mitigating potential flooding.

Property owners are expected to keep their adjacent storm drains clear of snow and ice. However, not all residents think to check their storm drains.

“I don’t think anybody even thinks about it, let alone takes the time. I mean, it took me probably about an hour and a half to shovel my drive, so I wasn’t going to do more than I had to.”

Some residents, like Eryn, learned that they don’t even know where to start.

“I don’t even know exactly where it's at. I just know it's on the corner and it's not next to me.”

That's why ACHD provides a map marking where every storm drain in your neighborhood is located.

Something that's top of mind for homeowners like John Kessel, keeping an eye on nearby drains, even if they're not along his property.

"We’ve got one on the corner there. There always seems to be mud and slush and snow, so we try to keep it clear so it runs off properly,” Kessel said.

When shoveling out those storm drains, parkways, and sidewalks, experts recommend you clear the snow onto the buffer between the street and the sidewalk if one exists.

“Get out and clear them and keep them open!" Kessel said.

